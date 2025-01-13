Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹120.05 and closed at ₹120.9, demonstrating a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹120.85 and a low of ₹117.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹98,688.54 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹188.45 and at its 52-week low of ₹117.2. The BSE volume recorded was 1,695,715 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹120.85 & ₹117.2 yesterday to end at ₹118.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.