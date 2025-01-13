Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 120.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 120.05 and closed at 120.9, demonstrating a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 120.85 and a low of 117.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 98,688.54 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 188.45 and at its 52-week low of 117.2. The BSE volume recorded was 1,695,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹120.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 120.85 & 117.2 yesterday to end at 118.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.