Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹112.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹112.90. The stock reached a high of ₹114.25 and a low of ₹111.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹93,725.18 crore, the stock is currently well below its 52-week high of ₹188.45 and above its 52-week low of ₹103. The BSE recorded a volume of 878,038 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 11.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.25 & ₹111.80 yesterday to end at ₹112.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend