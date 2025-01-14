Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹116.15 and closed at ₹118.50, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹117.25 and a low of ₹111.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹98,696.87 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹117.20, with a trading volume of 1,054,455 shares on the BSE.
14 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹118.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.25 & ₹111.55 yesterday to end at ₹112.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.