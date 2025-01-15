Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹112.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹112.2. The stock reached a high of ₹116.45 and a low of ₹111.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹96,481.58 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹111.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,667,656 shares.
15 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹112.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.45 & ₹111.85 yesterday to end at ₹115.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.