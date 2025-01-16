Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹116.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹115.90. The stock reached a high of ₹116.60 and a low of ₹113.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹94,999.17 crore, the company's shares saw a trading volume of 1,254,513 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹111.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.6 & ₹113.6 yesterday to end at ₹114.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.