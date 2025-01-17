Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹115.5 and closed lower at ₹114.2, marking a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹118.5 and a low of ₹113.35 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹94,699.36 crore, the stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹188.45, while its 52-week low stands at ₹111.55. The BSE volume recorded was 1,474,439 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.5 & ₹113.35 yesterday to end at ₹113.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.