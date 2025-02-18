Hello User
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 109.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 109.65 and closed slightly higher at 109.70. The stock reached a high of 110.60 and a low of 106.80, with a trading volume of 709,360 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at 91,143.68 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 188.45 and a low of 103, reflecting significant volatility.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 8.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell5543
    Strong Sell0.000.0010.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹109.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 110.60 & 106.80 yesterday to end at 109.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

