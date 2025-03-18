Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at 117.65, up 2.44% from yesterday's 114.85

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹115.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹115.20. The stock reached a high of ₹116.70 and a low of ₹114.50 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹95,648.76 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹103, with a trading volume of 306,565 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance has a 0.47% MF holding & 1.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.36% in to 0.47% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.68% in to 1.00% in quarter.
Bajaj Housing Finance has a ROE of 15.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 2.59% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 7.00% respectively.
Bajaj Housing Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 56.24% & a revenue growth of 34.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 88916.70 cr which is 16.73% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 15.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's share price increased by 2.44% today, reaching ₹117.65, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma are seeing declines, whereas Jio Financial Services and NTPC Green Energy are gaining ground. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|225.2
|5.7
|2.6
|394.7
|198.6
|143072.75
|Hyundai Motor India
|1580.3
|-16.2
|-1.01
|1968.8
|1590.0
|128405.87
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|117.65
|2.8
|2.44
|188.45
|103.0
|97980.65
|Mankind Pharma
|2146.45
|-25.65
|-1.18
|3050.0
|1910.1
|88680.56
|Ntpc Green Energy
|96.2
|2.19
|2.33
|155.3
|84.6
|81061.29
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low price of ₹115.20 and a high of ₹119.45. This movement indicates a range of ₹4.25, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading day.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price closed the day at ₹117.65 - a 2.44% higher than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|115.27
|10 Days
|113.27
|20 Days
|112.40
|50 Days
|114.51
|100 Days
|123.60
|300 Days
|129.14
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Housing Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 15.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance stock experienced fluctuations today, recording a low of ₹115.20 and reaching a high of ₹117.65. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance for the day, reflecting market interest and potential investor activity.
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Housing Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|115.27
|10 Days
|113.27
|20 Days
|112.40
|50 Days
|114.51
|100 Days
|123.60
|300 Days
|129.14
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's share price increased by 0.87% today, reaching ₹115.85, amid mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma are experiencing declines, others such as Jio Financial Services and Ntpc Green Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|222.15
|2.65
|1.21
|394.7
|198.6
|141135.04
|Hyundai Motor India
|1561.0
|-35.5
|-2.22
|1968.8
|1590.0
|126837.67
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|115.85
|1.0
|0.87
|188.45
|103.0
|96481.58
|Mankind Pharma
|2138.05
|-34.05
|-1.57
|3050.0
|1910.1
|88333.51
|Ntpc Green Energy
|94.97
|0.96
|1.02
|155.3
|84.6
|80024.85
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 13.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance saw its share price increase by 0.87% today, reaching ₹115.85, while its competitors displayed a mixed performance. Companies like Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma experienced declines, whereas Jio Financial Services and NTPC Green Energy reported gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.82% and 0.81%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|222.2
|2.7
|1.23
|394.7
|198.6
|141166.8
|Hyundai Motor India
|1581.4
|-15.1
|-0.95
|1968.8
|1590.0
|128495.25
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|115.85
|1.0
|0.87
|188.45
|103.0
|96481.58
|Mankind Pharma
|2155.0
|-17.1
|-0.79
|3050.0
|1910.1
|89033.8
|Ntpc Green Energy
|94.79
|0.78
|0.83
|155.3
|84.6
|79873.17
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 12.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.70 & ₹114.50 yesterday to end at ₹114.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.