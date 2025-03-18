Hello User
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at 117.65, up 2.44% from yesterday's 114.85

5 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 114.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 115.25 and closed slightly lower at 115.20. The stock reached a high of 116.70 and a low of 114.50 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 95,648.76 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 188.45 and a low of 103, with a trading volume of 306,565 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance has a 0.47% MF holding & 1.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.36% in to 0.47% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.68% in to 1.00% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:31 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bajaj Housing Finance has a ROE of 15.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 2.59% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 7.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Financial performance

Bajaj Housing Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 56.24% & a revenue growth of 34.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 88916.70 cr which is 16.73% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at ₹117.65, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹114.85

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price closed the day at 117.65 - a 2.44% higher than the previous closing price.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹115.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 116.70 & 114.50 yesterday to end at 114.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

