Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹109.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹109.45. The stock reached a high of ₹109.95 and a low of ₹107.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹90,352.57 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹103. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 994,873 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹109.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹109.95 & ₹107.50 yesterday to end at ₹108.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend