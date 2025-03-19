Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at ₹121.60, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹117.65

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹116 and closed slightly lower at ₹114.85. The stock reached a high of ₹119.45 and a low of ₹115.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹97,980.65 crore, the company's shares traded a total volume of 568,074 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹103.
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Shareholding information
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance has a 0.47% MF holding & 1.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.36% in to 0.47% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.68% in to 1.00% in quarter.
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Bajaj Housing Finance has a ROE of 15.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 2.59% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 7.00% respectively.
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Financial performance
Bajaj Housing Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 56.24% & a revenue growth of 34.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 88916.70 cr which is 16.73% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 17.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's share price has increased by 3.36% today, reaching ₹121.60, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Jio Financial Services, Hyundai Motor India, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|228.75
|3.55
|1.58
|394.7
|198.6
|145328.11
|Hyundai Motor India
|1615.15
|34.85
|2.21
|1968.8
|1551.4
|131237.58
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|121.6
|3.95
|3.36
|188.45
|103.0
|101270.26
|Mankind Pharma
|2158.0
|11.55
|0.54
|3050.0
|1910.1
|89157.75
|Swiggy
|360.6
|4.4
|1.24
|617.0
|317.15
|81662.94
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's stock experienced a day's low of ₹118.55 and reached a high of ₹125.10. This fluctuation indicates a trading range that reflects market activity and investor sentiment for the day. The stock's performance showcases a potential upward momentum within this range.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at ₹121.60, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹117.65
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price closed the day at ₹121.60 - a 3.36% higher than the previous closing price.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates:
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Housing Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|115.27
|10 Days
|113.27
|20 Days
|112.40
|50 Days
|114.51
|100 Days
|123.60
|300 Days
|129.14
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance stock today recorded a low of ₹118.55 and reached a high of ₹125.10. This indicates a trading range of ₹6.55 for the day, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment and market conditions. The stock's performance remains closely watched by market participants.
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Housing Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Housing Finance has increased by 5.44% today, reaching ₹124.05, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Jio Financial Services, Hyundai Motor India, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.20% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|230.75
|5.55
|2.46
|394.7
|198.6
|146598.74
|Hyundai Motor India
|1615.1
|34.8
|2.2
|1968.8
|1551.4
|131233.52
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|124.05
|6.4
|5.44
|188.45
|103.0
|103310.66
|Mankind Pharma
|2163.0
|16.55
|0.77
|3050.0
|1910.1
|89364.32
|Swiggy
|366.15
|9.95
|2.79
|617.0
|317.15
|82919.82
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's share price has increased by 5.61% today, reaching ₹124.25, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Jio Financial Services, Hyundai Motor India, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.07% and Sensex up by 0.14%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|228.9
|3.7
|1.64
|394.7
|198.6
|145423.41
|Hyundai Motor India
|1593.55
|13.25
|0.84
|1968.8
|1551.4
|129482.49
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|124.25
|6.6
|5.61
|188.45
|103.0
|103477.22
|Mankind Pharma
|2152.8
|6.35
|0.3
|3050.0
|1910.1
|88942.91
|Swiggy
|357.9
|1.7
|0.48
|617.0
|317.15
|81051.49
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹114.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.45 & ₹115.20 yesterday to end at ₹117.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.