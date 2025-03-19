Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at 121.60, up 3.36% from yesterday's 117.65
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at ₹121.60, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹117.65

5 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 3.36 %. The stock closed at 117.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.60 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights Premium
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 116 and closed slightly lower at 114.85. The stock reached a high of 119.45 and a low of 115.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 97,980.65 crore, the company's shares traded a total volume of 568,074 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 188.45 and a low of 103.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:06 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance has a 0.47% MF holding & 1.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.36% in to 0.47% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.68% in to 1.00% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:30:01 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bajaj Housing Finance has a ROE of 15.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 2.59% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 7.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:00:00 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Financial performance

Bajaj Housing Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 56.24% & a revenue growth of 34.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 88916.70 cr which is 16.73% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:30:01 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 17.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 80.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

19 Mar 2025, 06:01:30 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's share price has increased by 3.36% today, reaching 121.60, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Jio Financial Services, Hyundai Motor India, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services228.753.551.58394.7198.6145328.11
Hyundai Motor India1615.1534.852.211968.81551.4131237.58
Bajaj Housing Finance121.63.953.36188.45103.0101270.26
Mankind Pharma2158.011.550.543050.01910.189157.75
Swiggy360.64.41.24617.0317.1581662.94
19 Mar 2025, 05:35:52 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's stock experienced a day's low of 118.55 and reached a high of 125.10. This fluctuation indicates a trading range that reflects market activity and investor sentiment for the day. The stock's performance showcases a potential upward momentum within this range.

19 Mar 2025, 03:53:02 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at ₹121.60, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹117.65

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price closed the day at 121.60 - a 3.36% higher than the previous closing price.

19 Mar 2025, 03:33:46 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:58:11 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Housing Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:55:03 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:12:18 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 01:00:05 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance stock today recorded a low of 118.55 and reached a high of 125.10. This indicates a trading range of 6.55 for the day, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment and market conditions. The stock's performance remains closely watched by market participants.

19 Mar 2025, 12:24:21 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 12:23:42 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Housing Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 11:10:49 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 11:00:37 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:12:08 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 09:54:50 AM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's share price has increased by 5.61% today, reaching 124.25, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Jio Financial Services, Hyundai Motor India, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.07% and Sensex up by 0.14%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services228.93.71.64394.7198.6145423.41
Hyundai Motor India1593.5513.250.841968.81551.4129482.49
Bajaj Housing Finance124.256.65.61188.45103.0103477.22
Mankind Pharma2152.86.350.33050.01910.188942.91
Swiggy357.91.70.48617.0317.1581051.49
19 Mar 2025, 08:33:47 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:01:53 AM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹114.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 119.45 & 115.20 yesterday to end at 117.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

