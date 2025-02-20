Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹107.75 and closed at ₹108.50, reflecting a positive movement in the stock. The day's trading saw a high of ₹109.30 and a low of ₹106.75, with a total volume of 1,144,187 shares traded. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹90,727.31 crore, while its 52-week high and low were ₹188.45 and ₹103, respectively, indicating volatility in its stock performance.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 8.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹109.30 & ₹106.75 yesterday to end at ₹108.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend