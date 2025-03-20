Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at ₹121.15, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹121.60

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹118.55 and closed at ₹117.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹125.10 and a low of ₹118.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹101,270.26 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹188.45 and above its low of ₹103. BSE volume for the day was 2,738,862 shares.
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Financial performance
Bajaj Housing Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 56.24% & a revenue growth of 34.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 88916.70 cr which is 16.73% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 17.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Housing Finance's share price decreased by 0.37%, trading at ₹121.15, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Swiggy are experiencing declines, others such as Jio Financial Services, Hyundai Motor India, and Mankind Pharma are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|231.6
|2.85
|1.25
|394.7
|198.6
|147138.76
|Hyundai Motor India
|1630.7
|15.55
|0.96
|1968.8
|1551.4
|132501.08
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|121.15
|-0.45
|-0.37
|188.45
|103.0
|100895.5
|Mankind Pharma
|2250.0
|88.5
|4.09
|3050.0
|1910.1
|92958.72
|Swiggy
|354.35
|-6.25
|-1.73
|617.0
|317.15
|80247.54
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance stock recorded a low of ₹118.85 and reached a high of ₹123.40 today. The fluctuations indicate a trading range of ₹4.55, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at ₹121.15, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹121.60
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price closed the day at ₹121.15 - a 0.37% lower than the previous closing price.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|114.97
|10 Days
|113.88
|20 Days
|112.52
|50 Days
|114.28
|100 Days
|123.38
|300 Days
|129.02
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Housing Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹117.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.10 & ₹118.55 yesterday to end at ₹121.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.