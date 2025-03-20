Hello User
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at 121.15, down -0.37% from yesterday's 121.60

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 07:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 121.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 118.55 and closed at 117.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 125.10 and a low of 118.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 101,270.26 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 188.45 and above its low of 103. BSE volume for the day was 2,738,862 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Financial performance

Bajaj Housing Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 56.24% & a revenue growth of 34.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 88916.70 cr which is 16.73% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 17.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 80.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Housing Finance's share price decreased by 0.37%, trading at 121.15, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Swiggy are experiencing declines, others such as Jio Financial Services, Hyundai Motor India, and Mankind Pharma are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.62.851.25394.7198.6147138.76
Hyundai Motor India1630.715.550.961968.81551.4132501.08
Bajaj Housing Finance121.15-0.45-0.37188.45103.0100895.5
Mankind Pharma2250.088.54.093050.01910.192958.72
Swiggy354.35-6.25-1.73617.0317.1580247.54
20 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance stock recorded a low of 118.85 and reached a high of 123.40 today. The fluctuations indicate a trading range of 4.55, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed today at ₹121.15, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹121.60

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price closed the day at 121.15 - a 0.37% lower than the previous closing price.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days114.97
10 Days113.88
20 Days112.52
50 Days114.28
100 Days123.38
300 Days129.02
20 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Housing Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 119.35 and a high of 123.40. This indicates a fluctuation of 4.05 between the day's highest and lowest prices, reflecting moderate market activity for the stock.

20 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days114.97
10 Days113.88
20 Days112.52
50 Days114.28
100 Days123.38
300 Days129.02
20 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Housing Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Housing Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 11:12 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Housing Finance decreased by 1.69% today, trading at 119.55, while its competitors show mixed performance. Companies like Hyundai Motor India and Swiggy are experiencing declines, whereas Jio Financial Services and Mankind Pharma are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.61%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.93.151.38394.7198.6147329.35
Hyundai Motor India1609.45-5.7-0.351968.81551.4130774.43
Bajaj Housing Finance119.55-2.05-1.69188.45103.099562.99
Mankind Pharma2214.252.72.443050.01910.191479.65
Swiggy350.9-9.7-2.69617.0317.1579466.24
20 Mar 2025, 09:53 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's share price decreased by 0.66% today, reaching 120.80, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. While Swiggy is seeing a decline, companies like Jio Financial Services, Hyundai Motor India, and Mankind Pharma are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have increased by 0.67% and 0.58%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.052.31.01394.7198.6146789.33
Hyundai Motor India1622.657.50.461968.81551.4131846.99
Bajaj Housing Finance120.8-0.8-0.66188.45103.0100604.01
Mankind Pharma2213.051.52.383050.01910.191430.07
Swiggy350.9-9.7-2.69617.0317.1579466.24
20 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹117.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 125.10 & 118.55 yesterday to end at 121.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.