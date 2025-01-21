Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹113.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹113.4. The stock reached a high of ₹116.7 and a low of ₹112.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹95,132.42 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 635,479. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹111.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹113.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.7 & ₹112.85 yesterday to end at ₹114.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.