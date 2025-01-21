Hello User
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 113.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 113.9 and closed slightly lower at 113.4. The stock reached a high of 116.7 and a low of 112.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 95,132.42 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 635,479. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 188.45 and a low of 111.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹113.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 116.7 & 112.85 yesterday to end at 114.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

