Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹122.95 and closed at ₹121.60, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹123.40 and a low of ₹118.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹100,895.50 crore, the stock's performance continues to be influenced by its 52-week range of ₹188.45 (high) and ₹103 (low). The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,376,639 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Housing Finance's share price increased by 1.32%, reaching ₹122.75, in line with its peers. Other companies in the sector, including Jio Financial Services, Hyundai Motor India, Mankind Pharma, and NTPC Green Energy, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|232.9
|1.3
|0.56
|394.7
|198.6
|147964.67
|Hyundai Motor India
|1643.1
|12.4
|0.76
|1968.8
|1551.4
|133508.63
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|122.75
|1.6
|1.32
|188.45
|103.0
|102228.0
|Mankind Pharma
|2357.0
|111.0
|4.94
|3050.0
|1910.1
|97379.43
|Ntpc Green Energy
|100.5
|1.29
|1.3
|155.3
|84.6
|84684.61
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 17.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.40 & ₹118.85 yesterday to end at ₹121.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.