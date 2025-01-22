Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹114.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹114.30. The stock reached a high of ₹115.25 and a low of ₹112.90 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹94,282.95 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹111.55, with a trading volume of 1,201,912 shares on the BSE.
22 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹114.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.25 & ₹112.9 yesterday to end at ₹113.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.