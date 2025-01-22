Hello User
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 114.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 114.65 and closed slightly lower at 114.30. The stock reached a high of 115.25 and a low of 112.90 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 94,282.95 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 188.45 and a low of 111.55, with a trading volume of 1,201,912 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹114.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 115.25 & 112.9 yesterday to end at 113.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

