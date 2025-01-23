Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹113.15 and closed slightly higher at ₹113.20. The stock reached a high of ₹113.55 and a low of ₹109.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹92,525.71 crore, the stock's 52-week range remains between a high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹111.55. The trading volume on BSE was 869,850 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
