Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 125.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 126 and closed slightly lower at 125.6. The stock reached a high of 126.5 and a low of 124.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 104,568.2 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of 188.45 and just above its 52-week low of 125.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 493,117 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹125.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 126.5 & 124.95 yesterday to end at 126.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.