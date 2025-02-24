Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened and closed at ₹113.85, with a high of ₹116 and a low of ₹113. The market capitalization stood at ₹94,649.39 crore. The stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹103. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 562,361 shares, indicating active investor interest in the stock.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 12.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹116 & ₹113 yesterday to end at ₹113.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.