Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹110.8 and closed at ₹111.15. The stock reached a high of ₹112.3 and a low of ₹109.65, indicating a moderate trading range. With a market capitalization of ₹91,626.27 crore, the stock's 52-week high is ₹188.45 and its low is ₹109.6. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,243,038 shares traded during the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 0.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹185.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹112.3 & ₹109.65 yesterday to end at ₹110.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.