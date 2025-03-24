Hello User
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 121.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.50 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 121.35 and closed slightly lower at 121.15. The stock experienced a high of 126.80 and a low of 118.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 102,852.61 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 188.45 and above its 52-week low of 103. The trading volume on BSE was 3,449,633 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's share price increased by 0.81% today, reaching 124.50, while its peers are showing a mixed performance. Mankind Pharma is experiencing a decline, whereas Jio Financial Services, Hyundai Motor India, and Ntpc Green Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.72.61.13394.7198.6147202.29
Hyundai Motor India1736.038.02.241968.81551.4141057.14
Bajaj Housing Finance124.51.00.81188.45103.0103685.43
Mankind Pharma2338.35-77.7-3.223050.01910.196608.9
Ntpc Green Energy102.480.140.14155.384.686353.02
24 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 19.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 80.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹121.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 126.80 & 118.60 yesterday to end at 123.50. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

