Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹121.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹121.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹126.80 and a low of ₹118.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹102,852.61 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹188.45 and above its 52-week low of ₹103. The trading volume on BSE was 3,449,633 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's share price increased by 0.81% today, reaching ₹124.50, while its peers are showing a mixed performance. Mankind Pharma is experiencing a decline, whereas Jio Financial Services, Hyundai Motor India, and Ntpc Green Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|231.7
|2.6
|1.13
|394.7
|198.6
|147202.29
|Hyundai Motor India
|1736.0
|38.0
|2.24
|1968.8
|1551.4
|141057.14
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|124.5
|1.0
|0.81
|188.45
|103.0
|103685.43
|Mankind Pharma
|2338.35
|-77.7
|-3.22
|3050.0
|1910.1
|96608.9
|Ntpc Green Energy
|102.48
|0.14
|0.14
|155.3
|84.6
|86353.02
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 19.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.80 & ₹118.60 yesterday to end at ₹123.50. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.