Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹112.60 and closed at ₹113.65, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹114.95 and a low of ₹111.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹94,482.82 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 984,902 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹188.45, while the low is ₹103, reflecting its recent performance trends.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance's share price increased by 0.93% today, reaching ₹114.50, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Swiggy and Bharti Hexacom experienced declines, Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed slight movements, recording 0.00% and 0.16% changes, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hyundai Motor India
|1812.95
|18.85
|1.05
|1968.8
|1610.15
|147309.64
|Mankind Pharma
|2319.0
|18.6
|0.81
|3050.0
|1910.1
|95809.46
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|114.5
|1.05
|0.93
|188.45
|103.0
|95357.28
|Swiggy
|358.4
|-6.55
|-1.79
|617.0
|326.0
|81164.72
|Bharti Hexacom
|1255.75
|-6.95
|-0.55
|1606.2
|755.2
|62743.72
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 11.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.95 & ₹111.20 yesterday to end at ₹113.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.