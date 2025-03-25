Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 123.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.70 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 125.60 and closed at 123.50, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 126.50 and a low of 121.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 101,353.55 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 188.45, while the 52-week low is 103.00. The BSE volume for the day was 773,517 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹123.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 126.50 & 121.30 yesterday to end at 121.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.