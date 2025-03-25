Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹125.60 and closed at ₹123.50, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹126.50 and a low of ₹121.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹101,353.55 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹188.45, while the 52-week low is ₹103.00. The BSE volume for the day was 773,517 shares.
25 Mar 2025
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹123.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.50 & ₹121.30 yesterday to end at ₹121.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.