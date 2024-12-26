Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹126 and closed slightly lower at ₹125.6. The stock reached a high of ₹127.6 and a low of ₹124.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹105,734.2 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹188.45, but above its 52-week low of ₹125.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,019,295 shares traded.
26 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹125.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹127.6 & ₹124.95 yesterday to end at ₹126.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.