Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹127 and closed slightly lower at ₹126.95, marking a minor decline. The stock reached a high of ₹127.65 and a low of ₹125.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹105,734.2 crore, the stock's performance remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹188.45 and above its low of ₹124.95. The BSE volume for the day was 434,274 shares.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹127.65 & ₹125.35 yesterday to end at ₹125.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.