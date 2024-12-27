Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 126.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 127 and closed slightly lower at 126.95, marking a minor decline. The stock reached a high of 127.65 and a low of 125.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 105,734.2 crore, the stock's performance remains significantly below its 52-week high of 188.45 and above its low of 124.95. The BSE volume for the day was 434,274 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹126.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 127.65 & 125.35 yesterday to end at 125.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.