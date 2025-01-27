Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹110.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹110.10. The stock reached a high of ₹111.45 and a low of ₹108.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹90,893.39 crore, it has seen a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹108.50. The BSE reported a trading volume of 1,403,343 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 0.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹185.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹111.45 & ₹108.50 yesterday to end at ₹109.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.