Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 110.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 110.35 and closed slightly lower at 110.10. The stock reached a high of 111.45 and a low of 108.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 90,893.39 crore, it has seen a 52-week high of 188.45 and a low of 108.50. The BSE reported a trading volume of 1,403,343 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 0.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 185.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1110.00
    Hold1110.00
    Sell4432
    Strong Sell110.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹110.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 111.45 & 108.50 yesterday to end at 109.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

