Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹108 and closed at ₹109.15, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹108 and a low of ₹104.80 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹88,061.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹108.50, with a trading volume of 1,857,044 shares on the BSE.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 4.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹185.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹108 & ₹104.80 yesterday to end at ₹105.40. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.