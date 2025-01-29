Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹109.45 and closed at ₹105.85, experiencing a high of ₹115.65 and a low of ₹103. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹92,575.68 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a 52-week low of ₹104.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,842,788 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 9.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹185.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.65 & ₹103 yesterday to end at ₹111.10. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.