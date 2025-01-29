Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 105.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.10 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 109.45 and closed at 105.85, experiencing a high of 115.65 and a low of 103. The company's market capitalization stood at 92,575.68 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 188.45 and a 52-week low of 104.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,842,788 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 9.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 185.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1110.00
    Hold1111
    Sell5432
    Strong Sell0.0010.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹105.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 115.65 & 103 yesterday to end at 111.10. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.