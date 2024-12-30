Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹126.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹125.65. The stock reached a high of ₹128.5 and a low of ₹125.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹105,667.5 crores, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹124.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 376,567 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹125.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.5 & ₹125.35 yesterday to end at ₹127. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.