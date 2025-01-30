Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 4.23 %. The stock closed at 111.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 111.80 and closed slightly lower at 111.15. The stock reached a high of 117 and a low of 110.25 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 96,498.24 crore, with a 52-week high of 188.45 and a low of 103. Trading volume on the BSE was 1,255,124 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹111.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 117 & 110.25 yesterday to end at 115.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.