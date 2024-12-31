Hello User
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 127 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 126.75 and closed slightly higher at 127. The stock reached a high of 129.8 and a low of 126, with a trading volume of 1,486,525 shares. The company has a market capitalization of 106,350.4 crore. Over the past year, its stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 188.45 and a low of 124.95.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹127 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 129.8 & 126 yesterday to end at 128.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

