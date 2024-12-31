Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹126.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹127. The stock reached a high of ₹129.8 and a low of ₹126, with a trading volume of 1,486,525 shares. The company has a market capitalization of ₹106,350.4 crore. Over the past year, its stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹124.95.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
