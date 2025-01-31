Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹116.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹115.85. The stock reached a high of ₹117.35 and a low of ₹114.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹95,590.47 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant drop from its 52-week high of ₹188.45, while remaining above the 52-week low of ₹103. A total of 969,717 shares were traded on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 12.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.35 & ₹114.30 yesterday to end at ₹114.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend