Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries closed today at 2572, down -0.65% from yesterday's 2588.7

Balkrishna Industries share price update :Balkrishna Industries closed today at ₹2572, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹2588.7 Today, the closing price of Balkrishna Industries stock was ₹2572, reflecting a decrease of 0.65%. The net change in the stock price was -16.7. Yesterday's closing price was ₹2588.7.

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2572.0 -16.7 -0.65 2644.85 1801.0 49721.18 MRF 109075.75 -589.0 -0.54 113379.1 80850.0 46260.55 Apollo Tyres 383.6 0.9 0.24 440.95 267.94 24362.47 CEAT 2185.0 -8.15 -0.37 2640.0 1357.6 8838.34 JK Tyre & Industries 319.9 -5.1 -1.57 344.0 141.65 7876.93 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Balkrishna Industries stock was ₹2547.65 and the high price was ₹2588.95.

Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2575.25 as against previous close of 2586.8 Balkrishna Industries, trading at a spot price of 2582.25, has a bid price of 2587.35 and an offer price of 2588.9. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 900. With an open interest of 1992900, Balkrishna Industries presents an opportunity for investors seeking potential gains in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balkrishna Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Balkrishna Industries Ltd stock's 52 week low price was INR 1796.30, while the 52 week high price was INR 2637.00.

Balkrishna Industries share price NSE Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2586.45, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹2588.7 The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2586.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's value with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a small decline in the stock's price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Balkrishna Industries Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹28.85 (-19.07%) & ₹6.65 (-31.79%) respectively. Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (-28.57%) & ₹1.2 (-20.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2576.95, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹2588.7 Based on the current data, the stock price of Balkrishna Industries is ₹2576.95. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.75, suggesting a decline of ₹11.75 in the stock price. Click here for Balkrishna Industries Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2579.3 -9.4 -0.36 2644.85 1801.0 49862.3 MRF 109891.7 226.95 0.21 113379.1 80850.0 46606.61 Apollo Tyres 384.1 1.4 0.37 440.95 267.94 24394.23 CEAT 2193.35 0.2 0.01 2640.0 1357.6 8872.12 JK Tyre & Industries 318.6 -6.4 -1.97 344.0 141.65 7844.92

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range Balkrishna Industries stock reached a low of ₹2547.65 and a high of ₹2582.5 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2575.25 as against previous close of 2586.8 Balkrishna Industries, currently trading at a spot price of 2572.95, has a bid price of 2574.45 and an offer price of 2576.45. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. With an open interest of 1998000, Balkrishna Industries is showing strong market activity and potential for growth.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2574.45, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹2588.7 The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2574.45. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹14.25. Overall, this data suggests that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price of Balkrishna Industries. Click here for Balkrishna Industries AGM

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2593.90 10 Days 2574.92 20 Days 2559.21 50 Days 2457.91 100 Days 2418.98 300 Days 2263.33

Top active options for Balkrishna Industries Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹28.65 (-19.64%) & ₹6.85 (-29.74%) respectively. Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.0 (-4.76%) & ₹2.8 (-24.32%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Balkrishna Industries reached a low of ₹2547.65 and a high of ₹2582.5 on the current day.

Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2575.15, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹2588.7 Balkrishna Industries' stock price is currently at ₹2575.15 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -13.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% and has decreased by ₹13.55. Click here for Balkrishna Industries News

Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2575.25 as against previous close of 2586.8 Balkrishna Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2578.55. The bid price stands at 2579.0, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 2581.55, and the offer quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 2001300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Balkrishna Industries Live Updates

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2578.3 -10.4 -0.4 2644.85 1801.0 49842.97 MRF 109386.75 -278.0 -0.25 113379.1 80850.0 46392.45 Apollo Tyres 383.35 0.65 0.17 440.95 267.94 24346.59 CEAT 2199.0 5.85 0.27 2640.0 1357.6 8894.97 JK Tyre & Industries 318.5 -6.5 -2.0 344.0 141.65 7842.45

Balkrishna Industries share price Today :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2578.3, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹2588.7 The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2578.3, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -10.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.4% and the price has decreased by ₹10.4.

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Balkrishna Industries stock is ₹2547.65 and the high price is ₹2576.1.

Top active options for Balkrishna Industries Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.65 (-30.86%) & ₹6.0 (-38.46%) respectively. Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.05 (+17.57%) & ₹26.2 (+15.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Balkrishna Industries share price NSE Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2568.8, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹2588.7 The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2568.8 with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -19.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.77% and the net change is a decrease of 19.9.

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2565.55 -23.15 -0.89 2644.85 1801.0 49596.49 MRF 109190.35 -474.4 -0.43 113379.1 80850.0 46309.16 Apollo Tyres 383.5 0.8 0.21 440.95 267.94 24356.12 CEAT 2197.65 4.5 0.21 2640.0 1357.6 8889.51 JK Tyre & Industries 319.6 -5.4 -1.66 344.0 141.65 7869.54

Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2556.05, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹2588.7 The stock price of Balkrishna Industries is currently ₹2556.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.26, resulting in a net change of -32.65. This suggests that the stock has declined in value. Click here for Balkrishna Industries Profit Loss

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Balkrishna Industries stock is ₹2547.65, while the high price is ₹2571.8.

Top active options for Balkrishna Industries Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.3 (-35.38%) & ₹22.85 (-35.9%) respectively. Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.5 (-21.62%) & ₹1.4 (-6.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2561.85 -26.85 -1.04 2644.85 1801.0 49524.96 MRF 109059.95 -604.8 -0.55 113379.1 80850.0 46253.85 Apollo Tyres 380.15 -2.55 -0.67 440.95 267.94 24143.36 CEAT 2205.5 12.35 0.56 2640.0 1357.6 8921.27 JK Tyre & Industries 318.7 -6.3 -1.94 344.0 141.65 7847.38