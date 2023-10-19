Hello User
Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries closed today at 2572, down -0.65% from yesterday's 2588.7

24 min read . 19 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Balkrishna Industries stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 2588.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2572 per share. Investors should monitor Balkrishna Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Balkrishna Industries

On the last day, Balkrishna Industries opened at 2570.9 and closed at 2588.7. The stock had a high of 2571.8 and a low of 2547.65. The market capitalization of the company is 49,295.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2644.85, while the 52-week low is 1801. The BSE volume for the stock was 1683 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price update :Balkrishna Industries closed today at ₹2572, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹2588.7

Today, the closing price of Balkrishna Industries stock was 2572, reflecting a decrease of 0.65%. The net change in the stock price was -16.7. Yesterday's closing price was 2588.7.

19 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2572.0-16.7-0.652644.851801.049721.18
MRF109075.75-589.0-0.54113379.180850.046260.55
Apollo Tyres383.60.90.24440.95267.9424362.47
CEAT2185.0-8.15-0.372640.01357.68838.34
JK Tyre & Industries319.9-5.1-1.57344.0141.657876.93
19 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Balkrishna Industries stock was 2547.65 and the high price was 2588.95.

19 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2575.25 as against previous close of 2586.8

Balkrishna Industries, trading at a spot price of 2582.25, has a bid price of 2587.35 and an offer price of 2588.9. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 900. With an open interest of 1992900, Balkrishna Industries presents an opportunity for investors seeking potential gains in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Balkrishna Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Balkrishna Industries Ltd stock's 52 week low price was INR 1796.30, while the 52 week high price was INR 2637.00.

19 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price NSE Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2586.45, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹2588.7

The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is 2586.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's value with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a small decline in the stock's price.

19 Oct 2023, 02:50 PM IST Top active options for Balkrishna Industries

Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.85 (-19.07%) & 6.65 (-31.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.75 (-28.57%) & 1.2 (-20.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

19 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2576.95, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹2588.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Balkrishna Industries is 2576.95. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.75, suggesting a decline of 11.75 in the stock price.

Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2579.3-9.4-0.362644.851801.049862.3
MRF109891.7226.950.21113379.180850.046606.61
Apollo Tyres384.11.40.37440.95267.9424394.23
CEAT2193.350.20.012640.01357.68872.12
JK Tyre & Industries318.6-6.4-1.97344.0141.657844.92
Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Balkrishna Industries stock reached a low of 2547.65 and a high of 2582.5 on the current day.

Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2575.25 as against previous close of 2586.8

Balkrishna Industries, currently trading at a spot price of 2572.95, has a bid price of 2574.45 and an offer price of 2576.45. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. With an open interest of 1998000, Balkrishna Industries is showing strong market activity and potential for growth.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2574.45, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹2588.7

The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2574.45. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by 14.25. Overall, this data suggests that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price of Balkrishna Industries.

19 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2593.90
10 Days2574.92
20 Days2559.21
50 Days2457.91
100 Days2418.98
300 Days2263.33
Top active options for Balkrishna Industries

Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.65 (-19.64%) & 6.85 (-29.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (-4.76%) & 2.8 (-24.32%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

19 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Balkrishna Industries reached a low of 2547.65 and a high of 2582.5 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2575.15, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹2588.7

Balkrishna Industries' stock price is currently at 2575.15 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -13.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% and has decreased by 13.55.

19 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2575.25 as against previous close of 2586.8

Balkrishna Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2578.55. The bid price stands at 2579.0, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 2581.55, and the offer quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 2001300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2578.3-10.4-0.42644.851801.049842.97
MRF109386.75-278.0-0.25113379.180850.046392.45
Apollo Tyres383.350.650.17440.95267.9424346.59
CEAT2199.05.850.272640.01357.68894.97
JK Tyre & Industries318.5-6.5-2.0344.0141.657842.45
19 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Today :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2578.3, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹2588.7

The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is 2578.3, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -10.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.4% and the price has decreased by 10.4.

19 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Balkrishna Industries stock is 2547.65 and the high price is 2576.1.

19 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for Balkrishna Industries

Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.65 (-30.86%) & 6.0 (-38.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.05 (+17.57%) & 26.2 (+15.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

19 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price NSE Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2568.8, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹2588.7

The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is 2568.8 with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -19.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.77% and the net change is a decrease of 19.9.

19 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2565.55-23.15-0.892644.851801.049596.49
MRF109190.35-474.4-0.43113379.180850.046309.16
Apollo Tyres383.50.80.21440.95267.9424356.12
CEAT2197.654.50.212640.01357.68889.51
JK Tyre & Industries319.6-5.4-1.66344.0141.657869.54
19 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2556.05, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹2588.7

The stock price of Balkrishna Industries is currently 2556.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.26, resulting in a net change of -32.65. This suggests that the stock has declined in value.

19 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Balkrishna Industries stock is 2547.65, while the high price is 2571.8.

19 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Balkrishna Industries

Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.3 (-35.38%) & 22.85 (-35.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 19 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.5 (-21.62%) & 1.4 (-6.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

19 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2561.85-26.85-1.042644.851801.049524.96
MRF109059.95-604.8-0.55113379.180850.046253.85
Apollo Tyres380.15-2.55-0.67440.95267.9424143.36
CEAT2205.512.350.562640.01357.68921.27
JK Tyre & Industries318.7-6.3-1.94344.0141.657847.38
19 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries closed at ₹2588.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Balkrishna Industries' BSE volume was 1683 shares, and the closing price was 2588.7.

