Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Balkrishna Industries had an open price of ₹2570.9 and a close price of ₹2588.7. The stock had a high of ₹2588.95 and a low of ₹2547.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹49,721.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2644.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1801. The stock had a BSE volume of 4559 shares.
Balkrishna Industries, currently trading at a spot price of 2565, has a bid price of 2567.6 and an offer price of 2570.85. The offer quantity stands at 300 shares, while the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1988400.
Based on the current data, Balkrishna Industries stock is priced at ₹2576.2. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.74%
|3 Months
|10.08%
|6 Months
|26.17%
|YTD
|20.87%
|1 Year
|34.45%
The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is at ₹2566. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -4.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.2 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the Balkrishna Industries stock.
On the last day of trading for Balkrishna Industries on the BSE, there were 4559 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2588.7.
