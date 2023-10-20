Hello User
Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Balkrishna Industries stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 2570.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2576.2 per share. Investors should monitor Balkrishna Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Balkrishna Industries

On the last day, Balkrishna Industries had an open price of 2570.9 and a close price of 2588.7. The stock had a high of 2588.95 and a low of 2547.65. The market capitalization of the company is 49,721.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2644.85 and the 52-week low is 1801. The stock had a BSE volume of 4559 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:08 AM IST Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2565.65 as against previous close of 2578.7

Balkrishna Industries, currently trading at a spot price of 2565, has a bid price of 2567.6 and an offer price of 2570.85. The offer quantity stands at 300 shares, while the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1988400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price update :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2576.2, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2570.2

Based on the current data, Balkrishna Industries stock is priced at 2576.2. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Balkrishna Industries Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.74%
3 Months10.08%
6 Months26.17%
YTD20.87%
1 Year34.45%
20 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Today :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2566, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹2570.2

The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is at 2566. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -4.2, suggesting a decrease of 4.2 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the Balkrishna Industries stock.

20 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries closed at ₹2588.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Balkrishna Industries on the BSE, there were 4559 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2588.7.

