Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
18 min read . 01:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Balkrishna Industries stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 2539.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2573.85 per share. Investors should monitor Balkrishna Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Balkrishna Industries

On the last day, Balkrishna Industries' stock opened at 2542.05 and closed at 2570.2. The highest price reached during the day was 2580.3, while the lowest was 2526.55. The market capitalization of the company is 48,861.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2644.85, and the 52-week low is 1801. The BSE volume for the day was 2154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2580.47
10 Days2577.63
20 Days2564.15
50 Days2467.39
100 Days2424.04
300 Days2269.27
23 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Balkrishna Industries

Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.0 (+11.7%) & 43.0 (+22.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.0 (-71.75%) & 2.8 (-79.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Balkrishna Industries stock reached a low price of 2485.05 and a high price of 2573.85 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price update :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2573.85, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹2539.15

The current price of Balkrishna Industries stock is 2573.85, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 34.7. This means that the stock has increased by 1.37% from its previous trading day's closing price, resulting in a net gain of 34.7 points.

23 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Balkrishna Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2505.2 as against previous close of 2543.45

Balkrishna Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2563.3. The bid price for the stock is 2569.2, while the offer price is 2571.4. The offer quantity stands at 300, with a bid quantity of 300 as well. The stock has an open interest of 1515900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2563.4524.30.962644.851801.049555.9
MRF109776.2289.950.26113379.180850.046557.62
Apollo Tyres376.25-7.3-1.9440.95267.9423895.67
CEAT2135.65-65.2-2.962640.01357.68638.72
JK Tyre & Industries306.25-13.25-4.15344.0141.657540.82
23 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2563.45, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2539.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Balkrishna Industries is 2563.45. It has experienced a 0.96% increase, with a net change of 24.3.

Click here for Balkrishna Industries AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Balkrishna Industries stock's low price for the day was 2485.05, while the high price reached 2571.4.

23 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Balkrishna Industries

Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.65 (-27.39%) & 1.5 (-62.03%) respectively.

Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.0 (-63.28%) & 3.4 (-74.72%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Today :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2560, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹2539.15

The current stock price of Balkrishna Industries is 2560, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 20.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.82% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 20.85.

23 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2551.5512.40.492644.851801.049325.85
MRF109245.0-241.25-0.22113379.180850.046332.33
Apollo Tyres377.25-6.3-1.64440.95267.9423959.18
CEAT2138.65-62.2-2.832640.01357.68650.86
JK Tyre & Industries306.65-12.85-4.02344.0141.657550.67
23 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2505.2 as against previous close of 2543.45

Balkrishna Industries is trading at a spot price of 2549.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 2555.05, while the offer price is 2557.6. Both the bid and offer quantities are 300. The stock has an open interest of 1,576,500. This indicates a strong interest in the stock and suggests potential price movements in the near future.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price NSE Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2548, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2539.15

The stock price of Balkrishna Industries is currently at 2548 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 8.85.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Balkrishna Industries stock is 2485.05, while the high price is 2571.4.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Balkrishna Industries

Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.9 (-31.38%) & 1.3 (-67.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.0 (-49.15%) & 4.3 (-68.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2534.95-4.2-0.172644.851801.049004.94
MRF109713.35227.10.21113379.180850.046530.97
Apollo Tyres379.35-4.2-1.1440.95267.9424092.55
CEAT2170.7-30.15-1.372640.01357.68780.5
JK Tyre & Industries307.65-11.85-3.71344.0141.657575.29
23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price NSE Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2541.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹2539.15

The current stock price of Balkrishna Industries is 2541.35. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 2.2.

23 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Balkrishna Industries reached a low of 2485.05 and a high of 2571.4 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2505.2 as against previous close of 2543.45

Balkrishna Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2541.55. The bid price is 2546.15, with a bid quantity of 600. The offer price is 2549.9, with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 1628100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Balkrishna Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price update :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2534.05, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹2539.15

Balkrishna Industries' stock price is currently at 2534.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2. The net change in the stock price is -5.1.

23 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.72%
3 Months7.24%
6 Months24.82%
YTD19.21%
1 Year31.06%
23 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Today :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2534.3, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹2539.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Balkrishna Industries is 2534.3. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -4.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.85. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries closed at ₹2570.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Balkrishna Industries had a volume of 2154 shares and closed at a price of 2570.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.