Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries sees stock gains today

On the last day, Balkrishna Industries' stock opened at ₹2542.05 and closed at ₹2570.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2580.3, while the lowest was ₹2526.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48,861.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2644.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1801. The BSE volume for the day was 2154 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2580.47
|10 Days
|2577.63
|20 Days
|2564.15
|50 Days
|2467.39
|100 Days
|2424.04
|300 Days
|2269.27
Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.0 (+11.7%) & ₹43.0 (+22.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.0 (-71.75%) & ₹2.8 (-79.18%) respectively.
Balkrishna Industries stock reached a low price of ₹2485.05 and a high price of ₹2573.85 on the current day.
The current price of Balkrishna Industries stock is ₹2573.85, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 34.7. This means that the stock has increased by 1.37% from its previous trading day's closing price, resulting in a net gain of 34.7 points.
Balkrishna Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2563.3. The bid price for the stock is 2569.2, while the offer price is 2571.4. The offer quantity stands at 300, with a bid quantity of 300 as well. The stock has an open interest of 1515900.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balkrishna Industries
|2563.45
|24.3
|0.96
|2644.85
|1801.0
|49555.9
|MRF
|109776.2
|289.95
|0.26
|113379.1
|80850.0
|46557.62
|Apollo Tyres
|376.25
|-7.3
|-1.9
|440.95
|267.94
|23895.67
|CEAT
|2135.65
|-65.2
|-2.96
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8638.72
|JK Tyre & Industries
|306.25
|-13.25
|-4.15
|344.0
|141.65
|7540.82
Based on the current data, the stock price of Balkrishna Industries is ₹2563.45. It has experienced a 0.96% increase, with a net change of 24.3.
Balkrishna Industries stock's low price for the day was ₹2485.05, while the high price reached ₹2571.4.
Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.65 (-27.39%) & ₹1.5 (-62.03%) respectively.
Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (-63.28%) & ₹3.4 (-74.72%) respectively.
The current stock price of Balkrishna Industries is ₹2560, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 20.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.82% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of ₹20.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balkrishna Industries
|2551.55
|12.4
|0.49
|2644.85
|1801.0
|49325.85
|MRF
|109245.0
|-241.25
|-0.22
|113379.1
|80850.0
|46332.33
|Apollo Tyres
|377.25
|-6.3
|-1.64
|440.95
|267.94
|23959.18
|CEAT
|2138.65
|-62.2
|-2.83
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8650.86
|JK Tyre & Industries
|306.65
|-12.85
|-4.02
|344.0
|141.65
|7550.67
Balkrishna Industries is trading at a spot price of 2549.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 2555.05, while the offer price is 2557.6. Both the bid and offer quantities are 300. The stock has an open interest of 1,576,500. This indicates a strong interest in the stock and suggests potential price movements in the near future.
The stock price of Balkrishna Industries is currently at ₹2548 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 8.85.
The current day's low price of Balkrishna Industries stock is ₹2485.05, while the high price is ₹2571.4.
Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.9 (-31.38%) & ₹1.3 (-67.09%) respectively.
Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.0 (-49.15%) & ₹4.3 (-68.03%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balkrishna Industries
|2534.95
|-4.2
|-0.17
|2644.85
|1801.0
|49004.94
|MRF
|109713.35
|227.1
|0.21
|113379.1
|80850.0
|46530.97
|Apollo Tyres
|379.35
|-4.2
|-1.1
|440.95
|267.94
|24092.55
|CEAT
|2170.7
|-30.15
|-1.37
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8780.5
|JK Tyre & Industries
|307.65
|-11.85
|-3.71
|344.0
|141.65
|7575.29
The current stock price of Balkrishna Industries is ₹2541.35. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 2.2.
The stock price of Balkrishna Industries reached a low of ₹2485.05 and a high of ₹2571.4 on the current day.
Balkrishna Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2541.55. The bid price is 2546.15, with a bid quantity of 600. The offer price is 2549.9, with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 1628100.
Balkrishna Industries' stock price is currently at ₹2534.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2. The net change in the stock price is -5.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|3 Months
|7.24%
|6 Months
|24.82%
|YTD
|19.21%
|1 Year
|31.06%
The current data shows that the stock price of Balkrishna Industries is ₹2534.3. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -4.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.85. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Balkrishna Industries had a volume of 2154 shares and closed at a price of ₹2570.2.
