Balkrishna Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Balkrishna Industries stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.1 %. The stock closed at 2763.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2650 per share. Investors should monitor Balkrishna Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Balkrishna Industries Stock Price Today

Balkrishna Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Balkrishna Industries opened at 2770.1 and closed at 2763.2. The stock had a high of 2783.5 and a low of 2610.7. The market capitalization of the company is 51224.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2722.5 and the 52-week low is 1912.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 7468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries closed at ₹2763.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Balkrishna Industries BSE recorded a volume of 7468 shares with a closing price of 2763.2.

