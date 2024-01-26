Balkrishna Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Balkrishna Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Balkrishna Industries' stock opened at ₹2713.3 and closed at ₹2712.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹2751.95, while the low was ₹2495.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹48865.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2722.5, and the 52-week low is ₹1912.3. The stock had a trading volume of 89955 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Balkrishna Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,955. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹2,712.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!