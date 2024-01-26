Hello User
Balkrishna Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Balkrishna Industries stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -6.8 %. The stock closed at 2712.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2527.95 per share. Investors should monitor Balkrishna Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Balkrishna Industries Stock Price Today

Balkrishna Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Balkrishna Industries' stock opened at 2713.3 and closed at 2712.45. The stock's high for the day was 2751.95, while the low was 2495.95. The company has a market capitalization of 48865.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2722.5, and the 52-week low is 1912.3. The stock had a trading volume of 89955 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries closed at ₹2712.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Balkrishna Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,955. The closing price for the stock on that day was 2,712.45.

