Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries' stock plummets as trading turns bearish

On the last day, Balkrishna Industries had an open price of ₹2579.6 and a close price of ₹2566.85. The high for the day was ₹2640.5, while the low was ₹2566.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹50074.95 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2644.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1801. The BSE volume for the day was 13853 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Balkrishna Industries reached a low of ₹2521.8 and a high of ₹2587.4 on the current day.
Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2592.65 as against previous close of 2602.2
Balkrishna Industries, an Indian tire manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 2535.05. The bid price stands at 2535.3, with a bid quantity of 300 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 2538.5, with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for Balkrishna Industries is 733,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Balkrishna Industries share price Today :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2543.5, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹2592.05
The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2543.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -48.55, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹48.55. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price for Balkrishna Industries has decreased.
Top active options for Balkrishna Industries
Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-97.17%) & ₹0.05 (-96.55%) respectively.
Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.0 (+138.1%) & ₹13.0 (+242.11%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balkrishna Industries
|2536.45
|-55.6
|-2.15
|2644.85
|1801.0
|49033.94
|MRF
|108036.35
|-616.7
|-0.57
|113379.1
|81390.95
|45819.73
|Apollo Tyres
|369.6
|-5.2
|-1.39
|440.95
|269.73
|23473.33
|CEAT
|2097.15
|-3.4
|-0.16
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8482.99
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6590.0
|-179.35
|-2.65
|7190.0
|2606.0
|7444.28
Balkrishna Industries share price NSE Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2541.2, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹2592.05
The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2541.2. There has been a percent change of -1.96 and a net change of -50.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.96% or ₹50.85.
Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Balkrishna Industries reached a low of ₹2521.8 and a high of ₹2587.4 on the current day.
Balkrishna Industries Live Updates
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES
Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2592.65 as against previous close of 2602.2
Balkrishna Industries, a leading manufacturer of off-highway tires, is currently trading at a spot price of 2539.05. The bid price stands at 2544.35, with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 2546.5, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 744300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Balkrishna Industries share price update :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2523, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹2592.05
Balkrishna Industries stock is currently priced at ₹2523, with a percent change of -2.66 and a net change of -69.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading period.
Balkrishna Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.9%
|3 Months
|7.92%
|6 Months
|25.75%
|YTD
|21.66%
|1 Year
|33.16%
Balkrishna Industries share price Today :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2590.3, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2566.85
Balkrishna Industries stock is currently priced at ₹2590.3, representing a 0.91% increase from the previous trading day. The stock's net change is 23.45, indicating a positive movement in price.
Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries closed at ₹2566.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Balkrishna Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,853. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,566.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!