Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries' stock plummets as trading turns bearish

10 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Balkrishna Industries stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 2592.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2543.5 per share. Investors should monitor Balkrishna Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Balkrishna Industries

On the last day, Balkrishna Industries had an open price of 2579.6 and a close price of 2566.85. The high for the day was 2640.5, while the low was 2566.85. The market capitalization of the company is 50074.95 crore. The 52-week high is 2644.85, and the 52-week low is 1801. The BSE volume for the day was 13853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Balkrishna Industries reached a low of 2521.8 and a high of 2587.4 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Balkrishna Industries October futures opened at 2592.65 as against previous close of 2602.2

Balkrishna Industries, an Indian tire manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 2535.05. The bid price stands at 2535.3, with a bid quantity of 300 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 2538.5, with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for Balkrishna Industries is 733,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Today :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2543.5, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹2592.05

The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2543.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -48.55, meaning the stock has decreased by 48.55. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price for Balkrishna Industries has decreased.

26 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Balkrishna Industries

Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (-97.17%) & 0.05 (-96.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.0 (+138.1%) & 13.0 (+242.11%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2536.45-55.6-2.152644.851801.049033.94
MRF108036.35-616.7-0.57113379.181390.9545819.73
Apollo Tyres369.6-5.2-1.39440.95269.7323473.33
CEAT2097.15-3.4-0.162640.01357.68482.99
Bengal & Assam Company6590.0-179.35-2.657190.02606.07444.28
26 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price NSE Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2541.2, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹2592.05

The current data for Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is 2541.2. There has been a percent change of -1.96 and a net change of -50.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.96% or 50.85.

26 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Balkrishna Industries Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price update :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2523, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹2592.05

Balkrishna Industries stock is currently priced at 2523, with a percent change of -2.66 and a net change of -69.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading period.

26 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.9%
3 Months7.92%
6 Months25.75%
YTD21.66%
1 Year33.16%
26 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Today :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2590.3, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2566.85

Balkrishna Industries stock is currently priced at 2590.3, representing a 0.91% increase from the previous trading day. The stock's net change is 23.45, indicating a positive movement in price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries closed at ₹2566.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Balkrishna Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,853. The closing price for the stock was 2,566.85.

