Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries stocks drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Balkrishna Industries stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 2527.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2502.05 per share. Investors should monitor Balkrishna Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Balkrishna Industries Stock Price Today

Balkrishna Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Balkrishna Industries opened at 2713.3 and closed at 2712.45. The stock had a high of 2751.95 and a low of 2495.95. The company has a market capitalization of 48865.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2783.5 and the 52-week low is 1912.3. The stock had a trading volume of 89955 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST Balkrishna Industries January futures opened at 2542.15 as against previous close of 2533.9

Balkrishna Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2505.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 2520.85, while the offer price is even higher at 2523.95. The bid and offer quantities stand at 300 each. The stock has an open interest of 1887600.

29 Jan 2024, 11:27 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Balkrishna Industries reached a low of 2485 and a high of 2558.75 today.

29 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price update :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2502.05, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹2527.95

The current stock price of Balkrishna Industries is 2502.05. It has experienced a 1.02% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -25.9.

29 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Top active options for Balkrishna Industries

Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 29 Jan 11:00 were at strike price of 2700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 35.0 (-20.45%) & 61.0 (-17.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 29 Jan 11:00 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 91.3 (+12.16%) & 49.0 (+7.22%) respectively.

29 Jan 2024, 10:50 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
MRF139678.953033.252.22150000.081390.9559239.8
Balkrishna Industries2499.45-28.5-1.132783.51912.348318.67
Apollo Tyres520.552.950.57531.75303.033060.18
JK Tyre & Industries509.258.951.79517.9141.6512539.31
CEAT2711.1-123.2-4.352912.81357.610966.42
29 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2501.9, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹2527.95

The current stock price of Balkrishna Industries is 2501.9. There has been a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -26.05.

Click here for Balkrishna Industries Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Balkrishna Industries stock hit a low of 2500 and a high of 2558.75.

29 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Balkrishna Industries Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Balkrishna Industries January futures opened at 2542.15 as against previous close of 2533.9

Balkrishna Industries, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of 2520.3. The bid price stands at 2523.3 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2526.1 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 1837800, indicating strong investor interest.

29 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Today :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2515.3, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹2527.95

Balkrishna Industries stock is currently priced at 2515.3, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -12.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.38%
3 Months-11.7%
6 Months2.18%
YTD-1.62%
1 Year12.82%
29 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price update :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2523.3, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2527.95

The current data of Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is 2523.3. There has been a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -4.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price NSE Live :Balkrishna Industries closed at ₹2712.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Balkrishna Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,955. The closing price for the stock was 2,712.45.

