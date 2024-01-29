Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries stocks drop in trading today

Balkrishna Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Balkrishna Industries opened at ₹2713.3 and closed at ₹2712.45. The stock had a high of ₹2751.95 and a low of ₹2495.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹48865.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2783.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1912.3. The stock had a trading volume of 89955 shares on the BSE.
Balkrishna Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2505.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 2520.85, while the offer price is even higher at 2523.95. The bid and offer quantities stand at 300 each. The stock has an open interest of 1887600.
The stock of Balkrishna Industries reached a low of ₹2485 and a high of ₹2558.75 today.
The current stock price of Balkrishna Industries is ₹2502.05. It has experienced a 1.02% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -25.9.
Top active call options for Balkrishna Industries at 29 Jan 11:00 were at strike price of ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹35.0 (-20.45%) & ₹61.0 (-17.9%) respectively.
Top active put options for Balkrishna Industries at 29 Jan 11:00 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹91.3 (+12.16%) & ₹49.0 (+7.22%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MRF
|139678.95
|3033.25
|2.22
|150000.0
|81390.95
|59239.8
|Balkrishna Industries
|2499.45
|-28.5
|-1.13
|2783.5
|1912.3
|48318.67
|Apollo Tyres
|520.55
|2.95
|0.57
|531.75
|303.0
|33060.18
|JK Tyre & Industries
|509.25
|8.95
|1.79
|517.9
|141.65
|12539.31
|CEAT
|2711.1
|-123.2
|-4.35
|2912.8
|1357.6
|10966.42
The current stock price of Balkrishna Industries is ₹2501.9. There has been a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -26.05.
Today, Balkrishna Industries stock hit a low of ₹2500 and a high of ₹2558.75.
Balkrishna Industries, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of 2520.3. The bid price stands at 2523.3 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2526.1 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 1837800, indicating strong investor interest.
Balkrishna Industries stock is currently priced at ₹2515.3, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -12.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.38%
|3 Months
|-11.7%
|6 Months
|2.18%
|YTD
|-1.62%
|1 Year
|12.82%
The current data of Balkrishna Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2523.3. There has been a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -4.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Balkrishna Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,955. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,712.45.
