Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries Stock Drops in Trading Today

Balkrishna Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Balkrishna Industries opened at ₹2558.75 and closed at ₹2527.95. The stock had a high of ₹2558.75 and a low of ₹2485. The market capitalization of the company was ₹48,455.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2783.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1912.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,720 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Balkrishna Industries is ₹2506.75, which represents a decrease of 0.84% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -21.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.04%
|3 Months
|-13.23%
|6 Months
|-1.32%
|YTD
|-2.33%
|1 Year
|17.85%
The stock price of Balkrishna Industries is currently trading at ₹2506.75. It has experienced a decrease of 0.84% or a net change of -21.2.
On the last day of trading for Balkrishna Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,720. The closing price for the day was ₹2,527.95 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!