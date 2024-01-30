Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Balkrishna Industries share price Today Live Updates : Balkrishna Industries Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Balkrishna Industries stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 2527.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2506.75 per share. Investors should monitor Balkrishna Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Balkrishna Industries Stock Price Today

Balkrishna Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Balkrishna Industries opened at 2558.75 and closed at 2527.95. The stock had a high of 2558.75 and a low of 2485. The market capitalization of the company was 48,455.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2783.5 and the 52-week low was 1912.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price update :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2506.75, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹2527.95

The current stock price of Balkrishna Industries is 2506.75, which represents a decrease of 0.84% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -21.2.

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.04%
3 Months-13.23%
6 Months-1.32%
YTD-2.33%
1 Year17.85%
30 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Today :Balkrishna Industries trading at ₹2506.75, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹2527.95

The stock price of Balkrishna Industries is currently trading at 2506.75. It has experienced a decrease of 0.84% or a net change of -21.2.

30 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Balkrishna Industries share price Live :Balkrishna Industries closed at ₹2527.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Balkrishna Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,720. The closing price for the day was 2,527.95 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!