Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.46 %. The stock closed at 223.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 224.8 and closed at 223.45. The stock reached a high of 229.4 and a low of 223.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,881.97 crore. The 52-week high for Bandhan Bank is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 759,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹223.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 759,918. The closing price for the day was 223.45.

