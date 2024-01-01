Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Surge in Trading Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹240.35 and closed at ₹239.25. The stock reached a high of ₹243 and a low of ₹238.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹38,879.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272 and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 236,230 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank stock is currently trading at ₹242.85 with a net change of 1.5, representing a percent change of 0.62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.32%
|3 Months
|-12.57%
|6 Months
|-0.27%
|YTD
|3.07%
|1 Year
|2.29%
The current data for Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹241.35. There has been a 0.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.1.
On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a BSE volume of 236,230 shares and closed at a price of ₹239.25.
