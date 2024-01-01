Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 241.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 240.35 and closed at 239.25. The stock reached a high of 243 and a low of 238.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 38,879.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 236,230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹242.85, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹241.35

Bandhan Bank stock is currently trading at 242.85 with a net change of 1.5, representing a percent change of 0.62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.32%
3 Months-12.57%
6 Months-0.27%
YTD3.07%
1 Year2.29%
01 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹241.35, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹239.25

The current data for Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is 241.35. There has been a 0.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.1.

01 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹239.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a BSE volume of 236,230 shares and closed at a price of 239.25.

