Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 196.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 196.55 and closed at 196.6 on the last day. The high for the day was 197.1 and the low was 193.15. The market capitalization stood at 31,509.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 272 and the 52-week low was 182.2. The BSE trading volume for the day was 943,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹195.6, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹196.6

Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at 195.6, experiencing a decrease of 0.51% with a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:13 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹196.6 on last trading day

Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 943,024 shares on the BSE on the last day, with a closing price of 196.6.

