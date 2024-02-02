Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees gains in today's trading

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹227.5 and closed at ₹225.7. The stock reached a high of ₹231.5 and a low of ₹227 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹37,188.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 465,767 shares.
Bandhan Bank stock is currently trading at ₹231.6, having increased by 2.61% or 5.9 points.
|Au Small Finance Bank
|643.75
|8.2
|1.29
|813.0
|548.15
|42921.71
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|58.1
|1.67
|2.96
|57.13
|22.8
|39104.18
|Bandhan Bank
|232.1
|6.4
|2.84
|272.0
|182.2
|37387.51
|Federal Bank
|147.6
|0.8
|0.54
|159.25
|120.9
|31235.13
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|60.75
|6.64
|12.27
|54.78
|23.06
|41175.05
Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 231.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 232.35, while the offer price stands at 232.5. The offer quantity is 22500, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 2500, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest is 103505000, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts in the market.
Bandhan Bank stock reached a low of ₹227 and a high of ₹231.5 on the current day.
On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 465,767 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹225.7 per share.
