Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees gains in today's trading

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹227.5 and closed at ₹225.7. The stock reached a high of ₹231.5 and a low of ₹227 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹37,188.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 465,767 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.