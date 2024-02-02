Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 225.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 227.5 and closed at 225.7. The stock reached a high of 231.5 and a low of 227 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 37,188.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 465,767 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:45 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹231.6, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹225.7

Bandhan Bank stock is currently trading at 231.6, having increased by 2.61% or 5.9 points.

Click here for Bandhan Bank Profit Loss

02 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Au Small Finance Bank643.758.21.29813.0548.1542921.71
Bank Of Maharashtra58.11.672.9657.1322.839104.18
Bandhan Bank232.16.42.84272.0182.237387.51
Federal Bank147.60.80.54159.25120.931235.13
Punjab & Sind Bank60.756.6412.2754.7823.0641175.05
02 Feb 2024, 11:23 AM IST Bandhan Bank February futures opened at 228.3 as against previous close of 227.25

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 231.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 232.35, while the offer price stands at 232.5. The offer quantity is 22500, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 2500, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest is 103505000, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Feb 2024, 11:11 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank stock reached a low of 227 and a high of 231.5 on the current day.

02 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹225.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 465,767 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 225.7 per share.

