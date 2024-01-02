Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Shares Soar in Trading Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹242.05 and closed at ₹241.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹245.25, while the lowest price was ₹242.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹39,322.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 198,727 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that its price is ₹244.1. There has been a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 2.75, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing signs of growth.
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank recorded a total trading volume of 198,727 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹241.35.
