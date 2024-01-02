Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Shares Soar in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 241.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 242.05 and closed at 241.35. The highest price reached during the day was 245.25, while the lowest price was 242.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 39,322.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 198,727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹244.1, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹241.35

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that its price is 244.1. There has been a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 2.75, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing signs of growth.

02 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹241.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank recorded a total trading volume of 198,727 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 241.35.

