Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 214.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 216.45 and closed at 214.15. The stock reached a high of 216.45 and a low of 213.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 34,392.81 crore. The 52-week high for Bandhan Bank is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 185,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹214.15 on last trading day

On the last day of Bandhan Bank's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 185,024. The closing price for the day was 214.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.