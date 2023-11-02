Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹216.45 and closed at ₹214.15. The stock reached a high of ₹216.45 and a low of ₹213.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹34,392.81 crore. The 52-week high for Bandhan Bank is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 185,024 shares.
02 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹214.15 on last trading day
