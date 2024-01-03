Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 244.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank had a volatile trading day, with an open price of 245.9 and a close price of 244.1. The stock reached a high of 246.85 and a low of 239.5. The bank's market capitalization stands at 39,032.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 535,565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹244.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Bandhan Bank shares on the BSE was 535,565 shares, and the closing price was 244.1.

