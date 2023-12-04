Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹228.95 and closed at ₹226.15. The high for the day was ₹229.8 and the low was ₹225.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹36,446.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272 and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 599,678 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.