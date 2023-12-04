Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
04 Dec 2023
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 226.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 228.95 and closed at 226.15. The high for the day was 229.8 and the low was 225.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,446.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 599,678 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹226.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 599,678. The closing price for the stock was 226.15.

