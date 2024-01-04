Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Soaring: Trading on a High Note

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹240.65 and closed at ₹242.3. The stock reached a high of ₹258 and a low of ₹240.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹40,917.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272 and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 804,004 shares.
The stock price of Bandhan Bank is currently ₹255.5, with a percent change of 0.59. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.5, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹1.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.68%
|3 Months
|-8.57%
|6 Months
|12.87%
|YTD
|5.18%
|1 Year
|5.55%
Bandhan Bank stock has a current price of ₹254, representing a 4.83% increase. The net change for the stock is 11.7, indicating a significant upward movement.
On the last day of Bandhan Bank's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 804,004. The closing price of the shares was ₹242.3.
