Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Soaring: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 254 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 240.65 and closed at 242.3. The stock reached a high of 258 and a low of 240.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 40,917.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 804,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹255.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹254

The stock price of Bandhan Bank is currently 255.5, with a percent change of 0.59. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.5.

04 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.68%
3 Months-8.57%
6 Months12.87%
YTD5.18%
1 Year5.55%
04 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹254, up 4.83% from yesterday's ₹242.3

Bandhan Bank stock has a current price of 254, representing a 4.83% increase. The net change for the stock is 11.7, indicating a significant upward movement.

04 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹242.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Bandhan Bank's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 804,004. The closing price of the shares was 242.3.

